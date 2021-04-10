Pune cab driver booked for ‘raping employee of IT firm after giving her sedatives’

The complainant alleged that the accused later repeatedly called her and kept threatening to release her pictures. He allegedly also sent objectionable messages to her husband and friends.

An offence has been lodged against a cab driver for allegedly raping a 32-year-woman employee of an IT firm in Pune after he put sedatives in her water while taking her home. The woman has lodged the first information report in this case at the Mundhwa police station. The case has been transferred to the Hadapsar police station for further investigation.

Police said the incident took place in March, while the woman was on her way to a get-together of her friends in Mundhwa after work. The driver of the cab that took her to Mundhwa later allegedly sent a message to the woman on WhatsApp, saying he was not getting enough business and requested her to call him if she wanted to go back in the cab.

After meeting her friends, the woman called the cab driver and asked him to drop her home. While traveling, the accused allegedly gave water mixed with sedatives to the woman.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

She stated in her complaint that after drinking the water, she fell unconscious and when she woke up, she found herself at a lodge. The accused allegedly threatened to circulate obscene photographs of her on social media unless she agreed to have a sexual relationship with him.

The complainant alleged that the accused later repeatedly called her and kept threatening to release her pictures. He allegedly also sent objectionable messages to her husband and friends.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa police station against the accused on Thursday. Police have booked him under sections 376, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.