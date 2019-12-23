CAA protests in Pune city enter seventh day

Protesters at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) Protesters at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

Pune witnessed protests for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella organisation of various anti-CAA-NRC organisations in the city, held a gathering at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday evening.

The crowd was much smaller than earlier protests held in the city. One of the protests in the city this past week had seen a turnout of nearly 20,000. On Sunday though, just over 300 people, consisting of both students and professionals, joined hands to show their solidarity against the controversial Act and the ongoing police brutality against the students.

“People think that CAA and NRC are anti-Muslim but the truth is that it is against all of us who are standing here today. Through this protest, we want to tell PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat that India was, is and always will be secular,” said Sandeep Barwe, Maharashtra state secretary of Yuvak Kranti Dal, while addressing the gathering. The crowd raised slogans and held placards like “Secularism ki CABar”.

“The Act targets the marginalised and it violates the basic constitutional rights. We already saw the disastrous result of implementing the NRC in Assam. I have friends in Assam whose parents have been excluded from NRC,” said Shriyuta Bajpai, a dentist from Pune who came to join the protest.

Another protestor, Aarya Trivedi, an 18-year-old student, said, “Both CAA and NRC are against the Constitution. I also want to condemn the violence that happened with the students of Jamia Millia and AMU and we will go on until the government listens.”

Despite a lot of traffic in the area, the police and the organisers ensured the protest passed off smoothly. The protesters were kept to a certain area and the organisers constantly made way for the moving vehicles.

The protest ended with the National Anthem. There will be another protest in the city on Monday from 4 pm. The march will start from Deccan Gymkhana bus station and continue till Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park.

