CAA protests: At least 20 detained in Pune over absence of permit to protest

The protesters had organised the march from Ambedkar Putla at Mahatma Gandhi road to the Collector’s office. (Representational Image) The protesters had organised the march from Ambedkar Putla at Mahatma Gandhi road to the Collector’s office. (Representational Image)

At least 20 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters were arrested by the police at Bundgarden in Pune Wednesday due to the absence of a permit to protest. The protest march was organised by the National Youth Union and Jamat-ulema-Hind from Ambedkar Putla at Mahatma Gandhi road to the Collector’s office.

Bundgarden police station incharge Shrikant Shinde said, “At least 20 persons have been detained. They had not taken prior permission for the protest rally. They were also in violation of the prohibitory orders in force in the city.”

However, Sanjeeda Sayyed (21), a regular protester said that the police was informed about the protest march on January 25th. “It was not until 6 pm yesterday that a few of us were called at the police station and were informed that IPC 144 and CRPC 149, which prohibits public gathering and prevent cognisable offence, was imposed. Our permission to carry out the protest march was denied. They said that they had orders from higher authorities and that they were taking precautionary measures against some fringe elements who might affect the crowd and harm the movement,” she said.

She said while the message was relayed among the protesters, some of those who were not informed reached the site and were detained due to the absence of a permit.

Sayyed added that the police have provided their support for the protests for over a month and further permits are subject to higher orders.

