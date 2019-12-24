CAA: In peaceful Pune protest, sare jahan se accha and applause for city cops

Students participated in a protest against CAA and NRC, in Pune on Monday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) Students participated in a protest against CAA and NRC, in Pune on Monday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in the city on Monday as more students took to the streets, protesting for the eighth consecutive day. A rally in solidarity with the nationwide agitation against CAA and NRC, and the police action against protesters, was organised by ‘Do It for the Hood’, a student group working for civic issues across the country.

“I was in Delhi and saw what was happening. This was the kind of protest where people from all sections of society showed up. Here, privileged people are fighting for the underprivileged and women are fighting for men and I think it’s a very good thing because everyone understands the inherent problem with what is being brought in with the CAA-NPR-NRC,” said Ziauddin Shekhar, a lawyer and one of the organisers of the protest.

The rally on Monday comprised nearly 300 people, most of them students, who raised slogans of azaadi and sang Sare jahan se accha . The march started from the Deccan Gymkhana bus stand and continued till the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park. Anyone who wanted to voice his/her opinion against CAA was given an open mic. As many as 100 students also wrote letters to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explaining their stand against the controversial law.

“The protest is about how the government is functioning… the police is supposed to protect us but what is going on is terrible,” said Divya Chauhan.

At the peaceful march, students held placards like ‘We are a part of the resistance’ and ‘We stand with JMI, AMU.’ Students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have been at the forefront of protests against CAA and NRC.

“Now… staying on the fence is just not possible… we are fighting for people in our neighbourhood, who might not have documentation from that time,” said Avantika Kadapatti, founder of ‘Do it for the Hood’.

Sujat Ambedkar, a journalist and the great-grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, was also present at the rally to show his solidarity. “I have joined the protest to march down the street and to occupy the street against the unconstitutional CAA and NRC. We have become an autocratic regime, where certain important things… are taken without consent of the public and without discussion in Parliament,” he said.

Though the protesters raised their voices against police action on students of AMU and JMI, the protest ended with them lauding the Pune Police. When police reminded them about the time limit and urged them to end the protest quickly, the protesters applauded them with slogans like ‘Pune Police Zindabad’.

