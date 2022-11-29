scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

CA arrested for ‘raping’ woman employee: Pune police

The crime took place between March 2019 and October this year, as mentioned in the FIR.

The accused had also threatened to kill the complainant and her daughter if she reported the crime, reads the FIR. (Representational Photo)

The Pune City Police has arrested a 42-year-old chartered accountant (CA) for allegedly raping a woman employee of his office after drugging her.

The accused allegedly threatened her to keep mum or he would release a video recording of the act, said police, adding that an FIR was registered against the 42-year-old man on Saturday. The crime took place between March 2019 and October this year, as mentioned in the FIR.

The woman said in her complaint that the accused had allegedly taken her to a flat in Bhugaon on the pretext of showing the property to a client, and served her a pastry laced with sedatives.

The accused also allegedly recorded a video of the act. Later, he threatened the woman of releasing the video and raped her multiple times. The accused had also threatened to kill the complainant and her daughter if she reported the crime, reads the FIR.

The woman, however, approached the police recently and filed a complaint against the accused at a local police station. “The accused was produced before a court on Sunday, and has been remanded to police custody till November 30,” said the In-charge Inspector of the police station.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:11:43 am
