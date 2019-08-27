C-DAC to set up special quantum computing centre in Pune

HEADQUARTERED IN Pune, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will soon house a Centre for Quantum Computing Experience in the city. This centre comes as part of a collaborative venture between C-DAC and French company Atos, a formal agreement that was sealed on Monday during an event in Paris.

“The centre aims at bringing together users from academic, scientific, research and industry to rapidly acquire skills and develop further expertise in the field of quantum computing with the support from the Government of India. This centre will enable advanced study of applications of quantum theory, thereby creating new technologies and platforms for information security, connectivity and computing,” stated an official statement.

Additionally, the French collaborator will also supply India with its quantum learning machine. While C-DAC has already begun basic research in the field of quantum computing and quantum communication at the centre, Indian scientists are also working on developing quantum algorithms aimed at having wide-scale applications in addressing national issues.

In the months ahead, researchers at Atos and C-DAC will collaborate to meet challenges associated with digital simulation, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Dr Hemant Darbari, director-general, C-DAC, had earlier stated that ‘Exascale’ computing will not only make operations faster but also offer a wider frequency to work with.

“The next generation supercomputers will have a digit in the intermediary stage between the currently used binary digits of ‘0’ and ‘1’. This will enable supercomputers to perform its operations at least 1,000 times faster than the present-day supercomputers. Besides the high temperature generated and limited frequency offered by supercomputers made of silicon chips, the next generation supercomputers look promising to do away with all such prevailing issues,” said Darbari.

Many Indian scientific institutions such as Bengaluru-based Raman Research Institute (RRI) have joined hands with C-DAC’s ‘Exascale’.

With respect to AI, the Indo-French collaboration will work towards enhancing the efficiency of HPC (high-performance computing) systems, running AI workloads on HPC systems and creating an ecosystem of AI devices dedicated to accelerating or concentrating inference execution. “Atos is delighted to extend its partnership to support India advance in key areas of quantum computing, Exascale and AI.

This agreement is also a significant step forward in our strategic relationship. This will strengthen the R&D (research and development) activities between the two countries with C-DAC and Atos significantly contributing to technology development and national economic growth” said Pierre Barnabé, SEVP, head of big data and security, Atos.

Updating on India’s position globally and its preparations in the field of quantum computing, Darbari had stated that even the most advanced countries were in their nascent stages of developing this technology.

He said, “India is also in the race and our work in this field has been initiated. We are using the available simulators at C-DAC, where most of the research activities are currently underway.”