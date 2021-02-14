Pune: C-DAC announces fresh admission test after putting out ranking list, students irked

Admissions to all PG diploma courses of C-DAC are done through its computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT), which were conducted in January this year. (Representational image/ file )

Hundreds of candidates awaiting allotments for PG diploma courses of C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advance Computing) received a rude shock as the premier institute announced that both entrance tests and its merit lists are being rendered null and void and they have to take the exam afresh.

Scores of students took to social media to voice their misgivings on the announcement, claiming that many of them left jobs after getting good rankings and are now in a limbo.

“Candidates were given options of two dates for online proctored exams but they had some issues conducting them. It was postponed and nearly conducted in five batches, the last of which was on February 3. A few days later, the results and rankings were declared. We even filled out the counselling forms indicating our preferred centres and were awaiting placements when, out of nowhere, a notification was uploaded on Saturday night stating that the entire admission process would be conducted once again as the current rankings have been nullified,” said a student from Mumbai.

The notification on the C-DAC website states that to avoid travel and social distancing problems due to Covid-19 pandemic, it had decided to conduct the CCAT for March 2021 batch in online mode, with proctoring. “In view of the widespread dissatisfaction of candidates with the online proctor-based examination, C-DAC has decided to nullify the previously conducted CCATs and results for the March 2021 batch and re-conduct computer-based physical mode CCAT as per earlier norms,” reads the notification, adding that the dates of the new CCAT, updated admission calendar and choice for CCAT city preferences, will be announced soon. Anyone wishing to withdraw their candidature will be given a complete refund of CCAT application fee, it said.

Hemant Darbari, director, C-DAC Pune, told this newspaper that he was travelling and would need time to be apprised of the situation.

Anxious students, meanwhile, complained of unfairness. “I sat for the entrance tests twice but didn’t get a good rank, so I took a gap. Since I come from a modest family of farmers, I worked for two years to raise some money for the fees. This time when the rankings came out on February 6, I immediately sent my resignation and started serving notice period, expecting to get allotment by February 10. Now they are saying they will conduct the exam all over again. I’m anxious how I will fare this time,” said a student from Ahmednagar.

Another student from Rajasthan said that the objections to the online proctored exams were unfounded. “The proctoring was very strict. We had to keep a camera on, sit in one place and no movement in the room was allowed. There was no chance of cheating at all and as far as we know, most people were satisfied. Also, if they had doubts over the fairness of the entrance test, they could have conducted a fresh exam before coming out with the ranking list. Many of the students left jobs, pinning their hopes on the allotment. How is this fair to us?” he said.

Vaibhav Edke, a member of a student organisation, said that aspirants have taken to social media in a big way to raise their voice. “The concerns that the students have raised are genuine and they should be given a proper hearing,” he said.

