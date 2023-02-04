Ahead of bypolls, Devendra Fadnavis meets deceased MLA’s family; says BJP will make efforts for unopposed election

Even as it is getting ready to announce candidates for the Chinchwad and Kasba bypolls, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has not given up its efforts to ensure an unopposed election in both the seats. The polling for both the seats are slated to take place on February 26 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7.

“We will soon announce the names of our candidates for both the seats. However, our efforts to get our candidates elected unopposed will continue. We had earlier written to the Opposition parties. We will once again appeal to them to step forward to make the elections unopposed as per Maharashtra’s political tradition,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after meeting deceased MLA Mukta Tilak’s family late last evening in Pune city.

Fadnavis, District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and other local leaders met Tilak’s husband Shailesh Tilak in a surprise visit to their residence at Kesriwada. Fadnavis and Patil held a close-door meeting with Shailesh Tilak and son Kunal Tilak but refused to reveal what transpired between them.

A BJP leader close to Fadnavis and Patil said, “The family was told that they should not mind if the ticket is not given to them and that they should continue to work for the party like in the past. They were told that the final decision will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board.” The BJP has appointed Kunal Tilak as the state spokesperson of the party, effectively ruling him out of the race, the BJP leader added.

When contacted, Shailesh Tilak said, “The Deputy Chief Minister and the District Guardian Minister met us at our residence. Although the Deputy CM told us that he could not meet the family after the death of my wife, he had come for the funeral.”

When asked whether Fadnavis spoke about giving a ticket to the family, Shailesh Tilak said, “The issue was discussed. The Deputy CM said the final decision will be taken by their party’s parliamentary board.”

Asked whether the family has staked claim, Shailesh Tilak said, “Yes, we have already staked claim for the party ticket. I had sought an audience with Fadnavis and he had then promised to meet me.”

He, however, said both Fadnavis and Patil gave no indications as to whether he or his son will be nominated by the party. “My son has been appointed party’s spokesperson. I don’t know if that rules him out of the race for the party nominations,” he said.

“After the meeting between Fadnavis and the Tilak family, it is now a race between Rasane and Ghate,” said a top BJP leader. If the Tilak family is seemingly out of the race, then the two strong contenders for the Kasba seat are former corporators Hemant Rasane and Dheeraj Ghate. Rasane has thrice served as the PMC standing committee chairman while Ghate was elected as corporator in the 2017 election. Both are from the Kasba Peth constituency. The third aspirant is Ganesh Bidkar.

Meanwhile, for the Chinchwad seat, the “ultimatum” given by the party to the Jagtap family has ended. “The party had given an ultimatum till Friday afternoon to decide who will contest the seat. Laxman Jagtap’s brother Shankar Jagtap and wife Ashwini Jagtap are in the race. Both have filed nomination forms from the election office. Both are eyeing the seat. The family was told to suggest one name,” said a BJP leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The family has apparently left it to the party to decide. Fadnavis had over a week back met the Jagtap family at their residence and held a closed door meeting.

The feeling in the BJP is that if Ashwini Jagtap contests, the Nationalist Congress Party might not field its candidate given the close relationship that NCP leader Ajit Pawar shared with the Jagtap family. “The BJP is looking at Ashwini Jagtap so that there is no contest,” said a leader. Shankar Jagtap’s supporters have already launched a campaign for him on social media.