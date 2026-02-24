By 2050, India can cut transport emissions by 50% through existing EV targets, finds ICCT global study

Achieving India’s existing national and state-level electric vehicle (EV) targets could reduce road transport CO2-equivalent emissions by 50 per cent by 2050, according to a new global analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The ICCT is an independent research organisation providing technical and scientific analysis to environmental regulators.

The findings are part of the fourth edition of Vision 2050, ICCT’s annual assessment of the global transition to zero-emission vehicles, which models the impact of current and proposed policies on vehicle sales, energy use, and emissions through 2050.

The study released recently highlights India’s unique position among emerging transport markets, while EV uptake remains at an early stage, domestic manufacturing already supplies close to 80 per cent of the country’s EV sales.