By 2050, India can cut transport emissions by 50% through existing EV targets, finds ICCT global study

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Achieving India’s existing national and state-level electric vehicle (EV) targets could reduce road transport CO2-equivalent emissions by 50 per cent by 2050, according to a new global analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).
The ICCT is an independent research organisation providing technical and scientific analysis to environmental regulators.
The findings are part of the fourth edition of Vision 2050, ICCT’s annual assessment of the global transition to zero-emission vehicles, which models the impact of current and proposed policies on vehicle sales, energy use, and emissions through 2050.
The study released recently highlights India’s unique position among emerging transport markets, while EV uptake remains at an early stage, domestic manufacturing already supplies close to 80 per cent of the country’s EV sales.
According to study authors, if national and state targets currently under development are fully implemented, the analysis finds that India could cut road transport CO2-equivalent emissions and liquid fuels demand in half by 2050. “Such reductions would support India’s long-term net-zero goal for 2070 while reducing exposure to volatile fossil fuel imports,” study researchers said.
Nearly 80 per cent of EVs sold in India are domestically manufactured, placing the country alongside the European Union and Japan in meeting EV demand largely through local production rather than imports. The report finds that India’s EV outlook will be heavily shaped by policy—such as proposed fuel-efficiency norms, zero-emission targets, and state EV policies—rather than by market forces alone.
India’s EV adoption curve steepens after 2030
While current EV sales shares are modest, the analysis projects rapid acceleration in India’s EV adoption during the 2030s as potential national and state policies take effect. The report notes that large-scale EV adoption in India, especially across two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and eventually heavy-duty freight, could deliver one of the most significant transport emissions reductions globally, demonstrating how emerging economies can align industrial growth with climate action.
“With a strong domestic EV manufacturing base and a growing suite of fuel-efficiency standards, zero-emission targets, and state EV policies, India is well-positioned to accelerate its EV transition while delivering substantial climate and air-quality benefits,” Arijit Sen, Senior Researcher, ICCT, said.
Amit Bhatt, India Managing Director, ICCT, also added that India’s EV transition is not just a climate opportunity; it is an economic one.
“Nearly 80 per cent domestic manufacturing shows that India already has the foundation to build its clean transport future at home. With strong supply-side regulations such as fuel-efficiency norms and zero-emission vehicle targets, this localisation potential can scale rapidly, strengthening domestic value chains, creating jobs, and delivering one of the world’s largest reductions in transport emissions,” he added.
The US Supreme Court ruled against Trump's tariffs, but the refund process for importers is unclear. Justice Kavanaugh warns of a potential "mess" with billions at stake. Lawsuits from companies seeking refunds and concerns about a lengthy and complicated process, with small importers bearing the brunt. Over $175 billion in potential refunds, but Trump's lack of cooperation may hinder process.