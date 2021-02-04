Businesswoman defrauded of Rs 12 lakh by ‘US-based cosmetic surgeon’ she met on dating app

A businesswoman in Pimpri-Chinchwad was cheated of Rs 12 lakh by online fraudsters posing as a “cosmetic surgeon based in the US”, who she came in contact with on a dating application. The fraudsters convinced her to deposit money in bank accounts on several occasions over the past four months on various pretexts.

After the businesswoman lodged the complaint in this case, an FIR was registered at Wakad police station on Wednesday. The businesswoman had started communicating with the profile of the “US-based cosmetic surgeon” on the dating application in October last year, police said. The fraudster promised to marry her and said he would soon be settling down in India, police said.

After some time, the fraudster started asking the complainant for money on various pretexts, police said. At first, he said his mother had sustained a head injury and he required money for her treatment, police said. On another occasion, he took money to purchase medicinal oils from seeds available in Bengaluru, police said. Later, he sought more than Rs 6 lakh to start a business venture of these same medicinal oils in which his father and the complainant’s father would be partners, police said.

The fraudster later said that he was coming to India. The woman then received a communication that he had been apprehended at the airport for “not having a United Nations Green Card” on his passport and on this pretext, he sought Rs 2.7 lakh from her for his release, police said. The fraudster took money from her saying that he was unwell and also to “release the seized dollars he was bringing to India”.

The woman and her family members recently approached the police station after realising that she had been defrauded, police said. The complainant ended up paying Rs 12.3 lakh to the online fraudsters, police said. After preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered.

Inspector (Crime) Santosh Patil said, “We have launched a probe into the various facts provided by the complainant.”