Businessman shot, stabbed to death by gang in Chinchwad; 8 arrested

A businessman was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra’s Chinchwad by a gang of around 18 people who chased him with sharp weapons before shooting the 38-year-old and stabbing him multiple times on Friday, police said. After analysing CCTV footage from the area, officers arrested eight persons, including a woman, and apprehended two minors Saturday.

According to the police, the murder took place after 6 pm on Friday at the busy Parshuram Chowk in Chinchwad. The deceased, Vishal Gaikwad, co-owned a vehicle washing business with his younger brother Arjun, 32. The FIR in the case was registered by Arjun early on Saturday.

DCP (zone 1) Vivek Patil said, “A murder investigation was immediately launched. Probe teams from Pimpri police station sifted through footage from around 200 security cameras in the area and analysed technical leads.”

According to the FIR, around 6.15 pm on Friday, an employee from their shop informed Arjun that a gang was attacking Vishal. The two rushed to Parshuram Chowk where they saw some of the suspects stabbing Vishal.

As Arjun and the employee went to rescue Vishal, one of the assailants opened fire in the air. Hearing gunshots, some people in the area shut their shops, he said. The assailants allegedly terrorised people in the area using sharp weapons and firearms. They then fled on six to seven bikes, leaving Vishal in a pool of blood, the FIR added.

Vishal had stab injuries on his head, back, shoulders, legs and abdomen, and a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In the preliminary investigation, officers identified the prime suspect and most of the assailants. “The prime suspect also owns a vehicle washing business and has had disputes with the deceased since 2017. Based on leads, we arrested eight people, including a woman, and apprehended two minors on Saturday. There were around 18 attackers according to our probe,” said senior inspector Shankar Awatade, in-charge of Pimpri police station.