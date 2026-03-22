75-year-old businessman robbed in Wanavdi; minor autorickshaw driver ‘mastermind’

According to the FIR, the victim is a resident of Ganga Satellite Society in Wanavdi.

A 75-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed by a group of youngsters in Wanavdi, with the crime planned by his autorickshaw driver, who was later found to be a minor.

The victim, who runs a crockery shop at Nehru Chowk in Mandai, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Wanavdi police station in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the FIR, the victim is a resident of Ganga Satellite Society in Wanavdi. His shop operates from 11 am to 8 pm, and he had hired an autorickshaw driver to drop him home daily after closing hours.

On Friday, he closed his shop around 8 pm, collected Rs 60,000 in cash and boarded the autorickshaw to return home. Around 8.30 pm, three men on a two-wheeler intercepted the vehicle near Mathurawala ground in Wanavdi. They allegedly assaulted the victim, looted the cash and fled. As stated in the FIR, the autorickshaw driver got scared and ran away from the spot during the incident.