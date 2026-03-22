75-year-old businessman robbed in Wanavdi; minor autorickshaw driver ‘mastermind’

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A 75-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed by a group of youngsters in Wanavdi, with the crime planned by his autorickshaw driver, who was later found to be a minor.
The victim, who runs a crockery shop at Nehru Chowk in Mandai, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Wanavdi police station in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the FIR, the victim is a resident of Ganga Satellite Society in Wanavdi. His shop operates from 11 am to 8 pm, and he had hired an autorickshaw driver to drop him home daily after closing hours.
On Friday, he closed his shop around 8 pm, collected Rs 60,000 in cash and boarded the autorickshaw to return home. Around 8.30 pm, three men on a two-wheeler intercepted the vehicle near Mathurawala ground in Wanavdi. They allegedly assaulted the victim, looted the cash and fled. As stated in the FIR, the autorickshaw driver got scared and ran away from the spot during the incident.
Following the complaint, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Bhausaheb Patel launched an investigation into the robbery.
Police Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Wakade, the investigating officer, said, “Probe revealed the robbery plan was hatched by the autorickshaw driver who was taking the complainant home every day, for the last eight months. He was aware that while going home, the victim carried the money collected at the shop.”
“Investigation also revealed that the autorickshaw driver was a minor boy of age 17 years. Still, he was driving the autorickshaw and the victim was not aware that he was an underage boy. We have detained two minor boys, including the autorickshaw driver and his aide for their involvement in the robbery. Search is on for two more accused in this case. Attempts are on to recover the robbed money from the accused….,” said Wakade.