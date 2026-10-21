Rs 2 lakh contract hit behind attack on Maharashtra businessman: Police

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The attack on shipping businessman Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport in Maharashtra was allegedly carried out on a Rs 2 lakh contract, with a 50-year-old Pune man paying two teenagers to carry out the assault, the police said.
The Pune rural police have arrested two accused, Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde and Parth Vasudev Awathale, and detained a minor in connection with the case. Shinde has been accused of hiring the two teens.
Suryavanshi, the proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, was attacked near the Baramati airport at around 7.30 pm on October 18, according to the Baramati taluka police.
While initial reports suggested he was fired at, the police are still investigating whether shots were actually fired. A firearm has been recovered from the spot, but the empty cartridge or slug is yet to be recovered. Although the police have invoked relevant provisions of the Arms Act related to the use of a firearm, the circumstances surrounding the alleged firing are yet to be conclusively established, a police officer said.
Suryavanshi suffered weapon injury
Suryavanshi did not sustain a bullet injury but suffered an injury inflicted by a sharp weapon. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment and is now reported to be out of danger.
Awathale, 19, who is from Pimpri Gavari in Khamgaon and resides in Pune, and the minor are suspected to be the assailants. Both were initially apprehended by Pune city police and subsequently handed over to the Pune rural police.
According to a press release, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been paid Rs 2 lakh by Shinde, a native of Vit village in Karmala taluka of Solapur district who lives in Bhigwan in Indapur taluka.
Shinde was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till October 23. The police are investigating the motive behind the alleged contract killing and the possible involvement of others.
The attack had drawn a reaction from Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who criticised the state government’s handling of law and order and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and concrete measures to ensure citizens’ safety.