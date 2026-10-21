Rs 2 lakh contract hit behind attack on Maharashtra businessman: Police

The attack on shipping businessman Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport in Maharashtra was allegedly carried out on a Rs 2 lakh contract, with a 50-year-old Pune man paying two teenagers to carry out the assault, the police said.

The Pune rural police have arrested two accused, Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde and Parth Vasudev Awathale, and detained a minor in connection with the case. Shinde has been accused of hiring the two teens.

Suryavanshi, the proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, was attacked near the Baramati airport at around 7.30 pm on October 18, according to the Baramati taluka police.

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While initial reports suggested he was fired at, the police are still investigating whether shots were actually fired. A firearm has been recovered from the spot, but the empty cartridge or slug is yet to be recovered. Although the police have invoked relevant provisions of the Arms Act related to the use of a firearm, the circumstances surrounding the alleged firing are yet to be conclusively established, a police officer said.