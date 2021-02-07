Businessman Prakash Chhabria, four others booked for forgery

An offence has been lodged against five persons, including businessman Prakash Chhabria, for allegedly forging documents to take control of two companies — Finolex Cables and Finolex Plasson — after the death of his father in 2016.

His family member Deepak Kisandas Chhabria has lodged the FIR in this case at Chaturshringi police station.

The complainant has alleged that Prakash and other accused allegedly prepared forged gift deeds, share transfer forms, share certificates and used them for getting control over the two companies, thereby keeping the complainant and his family deprived of shares worth Rs 2,216 crore.

Police have booked Prakash Chhabria, Sanjay Asher, Dr Sunil Pathak, Aruna Katara, Meena Disa and others under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (b) of IPC.

A statement released by family spokesperson of Prakash Chhabria said, “We have given to understand that the Pune Police have registered a FIR against Prakash Chhabria and his colleagues on the basis of a complaint by Deepak Chhabria. The family dispute instigated by Deepak is going on since the demise of Prakash Chhabria’s father in 2016… This FIR has been registered… with malicious intent and the objective of harassment. Being a responsible citizen of this country, they have complete faith in the legal system. We are in the process of defending his rights and taking appropriate steps to deal with this false, baseless and unjust prosecution.”