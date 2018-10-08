Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Businessman held for ‘posing as IAS officer’

The accused posed as a senior IAS officer, called and emailed a five-star hotel in Koregaon Park area and stayed there for several days. While checking out, he told the hotel staff that payment will be made after he reaches Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: October 8, 2018 2:32:06 am

The Pune City Police arrested a businessman from Mumbai for allegedly posing as a senior IAS officer and staying at a five star hotel in the city without paying the bill of Rs 95,000. The accused has been identified as Aditya Jogani, a resident of Napean Sea Road in Mumbai. Jogani posed as a senior IAS officer, called and emailed a five star hotel in Koregaon Park area and stayed there for several days. While checking out, he told the hotel staff that payment will be made after he reaches Mumbai. After following up on the phone number, the staff discovered he was an impostor.

