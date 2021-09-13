Pune: Businessman Gautam Pashankar booked for ‘cheating man of Rs 2.4cr’

A city-based businessman, Gautam Pashankar, and two others have been booked for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 2.4 crore in the case of a sale of property in June last year.

Pashankar (65) was reported missing on October 21 last year and was traced by Pune police at a hotel over a month later. In the statement given to police, Pashankar had said he “was depressed and having suicidal thoughts because of financial issues but did not take the extreme step thinking about his family”.

An FIR was recently registered against him, Rinal Pashankar and Deep Purohit, based on the complaint by a 42-year-old resident of Pashan.

According to the complainant, he had paid Rs 2.4 crore to Pashankar and others last year following an agreement to purchase a flat in a project in Kharadi. But the complainant was not given possession of the property and when he went to meet Pashankar in June, he was allegedly assaulted. The complainant then approached the police recently.