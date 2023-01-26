Businessman from Gujarat held with pistol, cartridges at Pune railway station

The Government Railway Police has arrested a businessman from Gujarat for illegally carrying a pistol and cartridges at Pune railway station.

The accused has been identified as Anilkumar Ramyagya Upadhyay (47), a resident of Rameshwar Residency, Surat.

In this connection, police Havaldar Nishikant Raut lodged an FIR at Pune railway police station on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, Raut and other personnel attached to the railway police were on duty at the railway station on Tuesday. Around 10.55 am, they found a person moving suspiciously near the main gate of the railway station.

They intercepted him for frisking. Police found a pistol, six live cartridges, a tab, three cell phones and some gold valuables in his possession.

The FIR mentions that Upadhyaya is into the business of garments. During interrogation, he told the police that he procured the pistol, which is “Made in England”, from a woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Police arrested Upadhyaya under sections of the Indian Arms Act. A court remanded him to the custody of railway police for five days for further probe.

Police teams have been dispatched to Surat and Bhopal for investigation. It is being probed why the businessman was carrying a pistol with him illegally during his trip to Pune.