scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Businessman from Gujarat held with pistol, cartridges at Pune railway station

As per the FIR, Raut and other personnel attached to the railway police were on duty at the railway station on Tuesday. Around 10.55 am, they found a person moving suspiciously near the main gate of the railway station.

In this connection, police Havaldar Nishikant Raut lodged an FIR at Pune railway police station on Tuesday. (Representational/File)

The Government Railway Police has arrested a businessman from Gujarat for illegally carrying a pistol and cartridges at Pune railway station.

The accused has been identified as Anilkumar Ramyagya Upadhyay (47), a resident of Rameshwar Residency, Surat.

In this connection, police Havaldar Nishikant Raut lodged an FIR at Pune railway police station on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, Raut and other personnel attached to the railway police were on duty at the railway station on Tuesday. Around 10.55 am, they found a person moving suspiciously near the main gate of the railway station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...

They intercepted him for frisking. Police found a pistol, six live cartridges, a tab, three cell phones and some gold valuables in his possession.

The FIR mentions that Upadhyaya is into the business of garments. During interrogation, he told the police that he procured the pistol, which is “Made in England”, from a woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Police arrested Upadhyaya under sections of the Indian Arms Act. A court remanded him to the custody of railway police for five days for further probe.
Police teams have been dispatched to Surat and Bhopal for investigation. It is being probed why the businessman was carrying a pistol with him illegally during his trip to Pune.

More from Pune

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 06:41 IST
Next Story

Part of Elgaar probe, Pune police ASI gets President’s medal

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close