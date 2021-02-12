Businessman duped of Rs 50 lakh by trio

The businessman has lodged an FIR in this connection at Sinhagad police station on Thursday.

A Pune-based businessman was duped of Rs 50 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him Indian currency notes of 500 denomination at “50 per cent” cost.

Police have booked one Prakash Reddy of Karnataka and his two aides, Subhash Baba and Rakesh, under Sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the IPC.

The police said the accused, who had developed rapport with the businessman over past one-and-a-half years, informed him that two bundles of Rs 500 notes of a particular series are printed in currency note press, of which one goes to the Reserve Bank of India and other is circulated in the market as black money.

The fraudsters allegedly assured the businessman that they would give the notes, circulated in the black market, to him at 50 per cent cost. The accused then came to the businessman’s home and counted Rs 50 lakh (25 bundles of Rs 2,000 currency notes), sitting in his car in the parking lot.

The police said the conmen kept the money in a bag and replaced it with another one filled with fake currency notes amounting to Rs 75 lakh and left the spot.

A team, led by senior police inspector Devidas Ghevare, has launched a search for the accused.