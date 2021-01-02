Businessman dies by suicide at Daund residence: Police

On receiving information, a team of Daund police station rushed to the spot and the body was taken to a hospital for postmortem. (Representational)

A 37-year-old businessman, Dadasaheb Nalge, died by suicide at his residence in Daund on Saturday, said police.

Nalge was found dead at his residence on Saturday morning. Initial investigation has revealed that Nalge shot himself with his revolver some time before 9 am.

On receiving information, a team of Daund police station rushed to the spot and the body was taken to a hospital for postmortem.

Police Inspector Narayan Pawar of Daund police station said, “Nalge is suspected to have died by suicide. He shot himself dead with his revolver… probe so far has revealed that he was suffering from illness and depression. No suicide note was recovered. We have lodged a case of accidental death and further investigation is on.”

Nalge is the son of Lakshman Nalge, chairman of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Shrigonda. He is survived by his parents, wife and a son.

