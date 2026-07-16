Business partner of former MLA’s wife dies by suicide in Pune after recording videos

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A real estate developer and contractor died by suicide at his residence in Gultekdi area of Pune city after recording four videos on his cellphone, in which he stated that he was debt-ridden, police said.
Police identified the deceased as Khalil Shaikh, age around 60. Police said he died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The wife of a former MLA and prominent politician from Pune was among Shaikh’s business partners in a private construction firm, which wanted to develop a land on Laxmi Road in the city, police said. It is learnt the construction project was stalled with claims being made that it was on Waqf land, and the matter went under litigation.
In his videos and suicide note, Shaikh named the former MLA, along with a former corporator whose wife was also a partner in the construction firm. He also named a few more persons with whom he worked on other business projects in the city.
Shaikh alleged he faced financial losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees because of betrayal from his business partners. He also claimed to have received threats from the former corporator.
The Pune city police reached his house and launched a probe into his death. An accidental death report was lodged at the Swargate police station and an investigation was initiated to verify the videos and suicide note.
When contacted, senior police inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate police station said, “The family of the deceased came to know about the suicide around 6 am on Thursday. Investigation is on.”