Business partner of former MLA’s wife dies by suicide in Pune after recording videos

A real estate developer and contractor died by suicide at his residence in Gultekdi area of Pune city after recording four videos on his cellphone, in which he stated that he was debt-ridden, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Khalil Shaikh, age around 60. Police said he died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The wife of a former MLA and prominent politician from Pune was among Shaikh’s business partners in a private construction firm, which wanted to develop a land on Laxmi Road in the city, police said. It is learnt the construction project was stalled with claims being made that it was on Waqf land, and the matter went under litigation.