Business diary: Leoni opens new plant in Chakan

Leoni AG,a company that supplies cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries,has opened its new plant in Chakan. India promises attractive medium- and long-term growth prospects for several of our targeted industrial markets, said Klaus Probst,president and CEO,Leoni AG. The opening of the new plant at Chakan is an important move as it will serve local customers better and give impetus to our globalisation plan, he added. The new plant has already started the manufacturing of standard cables.

Citrix desktop at Thermax

Thermax recently announced the implementation of Citrix desktop virtualisation solution. With Citrix XenDesktop,Thermax is poised to enhance information security and improve its productivity and cost savings,said a press release. The Citrix XenDesktop solution was rolled out at two of the companys manufacturing facilities – Pune and Baroda. Of the 4,500 desktops in India,Thermax has already migrated 800 users onto the new solution and plans to extend it to 1,000 more employees in 5-6 months. Barring the engineering applications,Thermax has made all the non-engineering applications (such as ERP,email,instant messaging,HR application) available through Citrix XenDesktop,the release added.

Samson Controls opens new plant in Ranjangaon

Samson Controls Pvt Ltd,headquartered in Pune,has set up its second plant in the country at MIDC Ranjangoan. The new facility has been set up at an investment of 7 to 10 million Euros and it comes after a year of opening their new office at Magarpatta City. The installed capacity of the company will now rise by 40 per cent in three years,said Atul Raje,MD,Samson Controls Pvt Ltd.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App