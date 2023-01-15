Buses, trucks cars impounded by RTO burnt in fire

As many as 10 vehicles, including four buses and four cars, which were impounded by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and parked at its office in Vishrantwadi in Pune were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the fire as the RTO office was closed, said fire brigade officials.

Officials from the Pune Fire Brigade said the fire at the RTO premises was reported to the control room around 12.45 pm on Sunday. The 10 damaged vehicles included four private buses, four cars, one tempo truck, and one dumper truck.

“We deployed three fire tenders and two additional tankers in response after receiving the call. We brought the fire under control within half an hour after reaching the spot,” said Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav.

“Of the 10 vehicles, three buses and two trucks have been completely gutted while other five vehicles have suffered heavy damages due to the fire. Primary observations suggest the fire may have started with one vehicle and spread to others. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” Jadhav added.