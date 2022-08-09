Bus parked outside Pune school catches fire, no one hurt

An unoccupied school bus parked on the campus of a primary school in the Hadapsar area caught fire Tuesday morning but no casualties or injuries were reported according to the Pune fire brigade.

Fire brigade officials said they received a call at the control room around 11.20 am about the fire on a bus parked outside Angel Mickey Minie School. A fire tender reached the spot within three minutes and the fire was brought under control within eight minutes, a control room official said.

The official said that classes were not going on at the time of the fire and staffers made sure that students and others were at a safe distance.

The officials suspect the fire to have started from the front side of the bus due to a short circuit in the electric wiring.