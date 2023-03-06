Bus contractors go on strike in Pune, commuters face inconvenience

Over 600 Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses operated by private contractors stayed away from roads Monday, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially Class 12 students having their board exams.

Four operators — Olectra Greentech, Antony Garages, Travel Time Mobility India and Vishwa Yodha Travels — started their strike Sunday evening, demanding their dues for the last three months be paid immediately.

The PMPML runs around 1,600 buses, of which it owns 954 and the rest are contracted.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director of the PMPML, requested the contractors Sunday to call off the strike. But the contractors were firm on their decision. They had written to the PMPML mentioning their demand but alleged they had not received a response.

Sujata Pawar, a resident of the Dhawade area, said, “I reached the bus stop near NDA Gate at 6.45 am to come to Senapati Bapat Road. The buses scheduled at 7 am and 8 am did not arrive until 8.35 am. When asked, the conductor said that there were fewer buses today due to the strike.”

A depot manager said that despite fewer buses, all the routes were being served.” The frequency of buses has gone down. So commuters may have to wait a little longer, but we are seeing smooth operations.”

PMPML director Omprakash Bakoria said, “Every day, 1,600 PMPML buses run in Pune. Due to the strike, today, around 954 buses are on the road. We work with six private operators, and we have to pay them Rs 99.08 crore for the last three months. We are in talks with both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and plan to disburse part of the payment by this evening. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved by the end of the day and the commuters can use all the PMPML buses.”