Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Four dead, 20 injured as bus hits container after tyre burst on Pune-Solapur highway

The bus headed to Pune from Solapur veered off course and collided with a container on the roadside, the police said. The front part of the bus was severely damaged.

Pune accidentThe front part of a private bus was severely damaged after it suffered a tyre burst, veered off course and collided with a container on the Pune-Solapur highway. (Express Photo)

At least four people, including a policeman, died and several others were injured in a road mishap near Chaufula on the Pune-Solapur highway in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Wednesday morning.

A private bus headed to Pune from Solapur suffered a tyre burst, veered off course and collided with a container on the roadside, the police said. The front part of the bus was severely damaged.

Police inspector Hemant Shendge said four people died and 20 persons were injured in the accident, adding that one of the deceased was a policeman, identified as Nitin Shinde of Pune City police.

A team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap. The victims were taken to a hospital and further investigation is on, the police said.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:42 IST
