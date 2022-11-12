scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Burqa-clad women steal gold jewellery from shop

Police said the theft took place on October 26, but it came to light recently when the complainant prepared an inventory of the ornaments. As per the FIR, the two women came to Nahar's shop around 5 pm on October 26. They stole gold earrings worth Rs 1.65 lakh and escaped from the spot.

Pune crime news, Pune robbery news, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairs“The complainant and shop employees were making an inventory of their ornaments when they found that the earrings had been stolen. They checked video captured by the CCTV cameras at the shop and learned that the earrings were stolen on October 26. Based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, we have lodged the FIR and a probe is on,” said Police Sub-inspector Arvind Kumre.

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against two unidentified burqa-clad women for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Chandan Nagar. Shop owner Yash Nahar (25) lodged an FIR on Thursday.

Police said the theft took place on October 26, but it came to light recently when the complainant prepared an inventory of the ornaments. As per the FIR, the two women came to Nahar’s shop around 5 pm on October 26. They stole gold earrings worth Rs 1.65 lakh and escaped from the spot.

More from Pune

“The complainant and shop employees were making an inventory of their ornaments when they found that the earrings had been stolen. They checked video captured by the CCTV cameras at the shop and learned that the earrings were stolen on October 26. Based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, we have lodged the FIR and a probe is on,” said Police Sub-inspector Arvind Kumre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:29:28 am
Next Story

I am not someone who runs away, says Ajit Pawar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement