Burqa-clad women steal gold jewellery from shop

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against two unidentified burqa-clad women for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Chandan Nagar. Shop owner Yash Nahar (25) lodged an FIR on Thursday.

Police said the theft took place on October 26, but it came to light recently when the complainant prepared an inventory of the ornaments. As per the FIR, the two women came to Nahar’s shop around 5 pm on October 26. They stole gold earrings worth Rs 1.65 lakh and escaped from the spot.

“The complainant and shop employees were making an inventory of their ornaments when they found that the earrings had been stolen. They checked video captured by the CCTV cameras at the shop and learned that the earrings were stolen on October 26. Based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, we have lodged the FIR and a probe is on,” said Police Sub-inspector Arvind Kumre.