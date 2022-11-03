Burkina Faso artistes bring message about values and ambition to Pune audience

On the second day of the IAPAR International Theatre Festival, the audience was treated to a thought-provoking play from Burkina Faso called The Autopsy. Presented by the Brotherhood Theatre, it revolves around a scientist who wants to test a molecule produced after 15 years of research, and an assistant who opposes his desire to perform an autopsy on his own wife who has just died.

Simple but clear facial expressions, voice modulations and innovative body movements brought alive the play, whose other main feature was the use of silence. The audience was better able to connect with the performances because of the background music.

The Autopsy is a French play written by Justin Stanislas Drabo. “We first came across the script in 2015. We have performed the play in 20 countries but every time we perform, we get to see a different side of this story,” said Hamadou Mande, director of the play. “In the time of technological progress, we are constantly running behind some ambitions and goals. We miss out on some of our basic needs such as family and health. Through this play, we want to tell people that we have enough time and must not be slaves of time.”

For artistes of Burkina Faso, a West African country, it is a challenge to participate in theatre. “There is a lack of big auditoriums, artistic spaces and opportunity. Finding funding and sponsors for plays is also a problem but passion keeps us going,” said the director. “I believe these difficulties will get better with time, and with the exchange of ideas through such theatre festivals, future generations of Asia and Africa will collectively deal with challenges that will come ahead.”