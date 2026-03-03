Burglars use pickup truck to rip out ATM cash dispenser with Rs 7 lakh cash in daring Pune district heist

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
In a daring heist in Pune district, burglars used a pickup vehicle to pull and dislodge a cash dispenser at an ATM kiosk in Daund taluka and used the same vehicle to flee with the machine that contained Rs 7 lakh in cash.
The incident took place early on Monday at the ATM kiosk of a ‘non-bank company’ located near the bus stand of Varvand village, which is around 60 km from Pune city. The kiosk was installed in a rented space.
A First Information Report has been registered at Yavat police station by the zonal operations manager of the company.
“Initial leads, including those from cameras installed in the area, suggest that the multiple suspects came to the location in a pickup vehicle. They used a rope to dislodge the cash dispenser machine by pulling it with the help of the vehicle. Suspects then used the same vehicle to carry the machine. According to the complaint filed by the company officials, the machine had cash of over Rs 7 lakh at the time of the burglary. The cash dispenser had an inbuilt camera,” Inspector Narayan Deshmukh of Yavat police station said.
“A joint investigation has been launched by teams from Yavat police station and the Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural police. We are working on some leads and are also checking criminals with similar records,” Deshmukh added.
Multiple burglaries targeting ATM kiosks have been reported in the past in Pune, Pune Rural and Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdictions. These gangs have used various modus operandi, including using gas cutters to breach the cash dispenser, improvised explosive devices to break open the machines, and even vehicles and earth movers to dislodge the cash dispensers. All three police jurisdictions have made multiple arrests in such cases, including those from notorious gangs.
The series of recent burglaries at ATMs, especially those located in the industrial areas in and around Pune, has revealed a pattern. Most of these heists have taken place in deserted areas during the night. Despite very clear guidelines from the RBI and repeated communication from the police, banks and non-banking entities that manage the ATM kiosks have failed to put in place adequate security cover, officials have observed.