Burglars use pickup truck to rip out ATM cash dispenser with Rs 7 lakh cash in daring Pune district heist

In a daring heist in Pune district, burglars used a pickup vehicle to pull and dislodge a cash dispenser at an ATM kiosk in Daund taluka and used the same vehicle to flee with the machine that contained Rs 7 lakh in cash.

The incident took place early on Monday at the ATM kiosk of a ‘non-bank company’ located near the bus stand of Varvand village, which is around 60 km from Pune city. The kiosk was installed in a rented space.

A First Information Report has been registered at Yavat police station by the zonal operations manager of the company.

“Initial leads, including those from cameras installed in the area, suggest that the multiple suspects came to the location in a pickup vehicle. They used a rope to dislodge the cash dispenser machine by pulling it with the help of the vehicle. Suspects then used the same vehicle to carry the machine. According to the complaint filed by the company officials, the machine had cash of over Rs 7 lakh at the time of the burglary. The cash dispenser had an inbuilt camera,” Inspector Narayan Deshmukh of Yavat police station said.