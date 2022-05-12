scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Burglars set house on fire after theft

The burglars entered the apartment by breaking the lock of the door and then decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2 lakh in total. Police said before leaving the spot, the burglars set the apartment on fire to destroy evidence.

May 12, 2022 4:39:56 am
A flat in an apartment building in Mahatma Phule Peth was set on fire after a burglary there earlier this week.

Ashok Bhoi (69) lodged the first information report in this case at the Khadak police station on Tuesday. Police said Bhoi and his family had gone on a Vaishav Devi pilgrimage recently.

The burglars entered the apartment by breaking the lock of the door and then decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2 lakh in total. Police said before leaving the spot, the burglars set the apartment on fire to destroy evidence.

After their neighbours alerted them about the fire, the family rushed back and found that the house had also been burgled.

