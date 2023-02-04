Burglars rob two women of gold jewellery after threatening to harm infant

Two persons robbed a woman and her mother-in-law of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.8 lakh after threatening to harm her infant son at a house in Kondhwa earlier this week.

The incident took place in the daytime on Thursday. The child’s grandmother, 60, lodged the FIR in this case at the Kondhwa police station on Friday.

Police said the complainant is a resident of an apartment in Chetna Garden Society in Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa.

Around 10 am on Thursday, two persons entered her apartment without permission and tried to loot gold ornaments she was wearing.

When the woman tried to resist, the robbers snatched her six-month- old grandson from her lap and threatened to beat him.

The robbers then took away gold bangles from the old woman and also robbed a gold chain from her daughter-in-law, who was also present in the house when the incident took place.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crime. Police have initiated investigation into the case.