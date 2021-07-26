Burglars open ATM using duplicate keys, steal Rs 7.52 lakh

“Probe is on. Footage of the accused persons has been captured by the CCTV,” said Police Sub-inspector Mahesh Matkar. (Representational)

Three unidentified persons opened an ATM of a private bank in Talegaon Dabhade with duplicate keys and password and stole Rs 7.52 lakh.

A bank officer lodged the FIR in this case at Talegaon Dabhade police station on Sunday.

According to the press release issued Monday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, three persons reached the ATM of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank at Talegaon Dabhade at 9.05 pm on January 23.

They entered the ATM and within four minutes, opened it using duplicate keys and password. They stole Rs 7,52,300 and left the spot, police said.

Police Sub-inspector Mahesh Matkar said, “Probe is on. Footage of the accused persons has been captured by the CCTV. The accused came to the spot in an autorickshaw.”

“A security guard is deployed at the ATM centre but he was not present at the spot when the theft took place,” added Matkar.

Last week, Pimpri-Chinchwad police had arrested four persons, including a cashier and peon of the Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank on the Pune-Nashik Road in Bhosari, for allegedly stealing money from an ATM by opening it using duplicate keys.

Police had solved the case within a few hours after two accused persons allegedly committed a theft of Rs 4.4 lakh from the ATM in Bhosari on July 24. Probe had revealed that the bank staffers arrested in the case had conspired to give the ATM password and duplicate keys to the two burglars, police said.