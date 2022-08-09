Burglars drill hole in wall, steal liquor bottles worth Rs 12 lakh

August 9, 2022 10:57:14 pm
The PUNE police are probing a case in which suspected burglars drilled a hole in the wall of a privately-owned multi-purpose warehouse on Saswad Road and decamped with boxes of liquor bottles worth over Rs 12 lakh and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the security cameras.
The incident came to light in the early hours of August 8. Police said a hole was drilled in the rear wall of the warehouse and 120 boxes containing liquor bottles of various brands and sizes were stolen.
Officials said the suspects also stole a DVR, which was recording the feed from multiple security cameras installed on the premises. The total value of stolen goods was around Rs 12.65 lakh.
A First Information Report was registered at Hadapsar police station late on August 8.
