Burglars drill hole in wall of jewellery shop, steal ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh

Burglars broke into a jewellery shop in Undri by drilling a big hole in its wall and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh on the intervening night of July 30 and July 31.

Shop owner Malamsingh Rathod (42) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kondhwa police station. Police said Rathod runs a jewellery shop at Undri junction and the shop is located next to a school. The burglars entered the school premises around midnight and drilled a hole in the common wall between the jewellery shop and the school.

They stole gold ornaments worth Rs 2.96 lakh and even took the digital video recorder in which the footage captured by the CCTV camera at the spot was recorded.

This is the third such incident in the last few months. Nearly four months earlier, a similar theft was reported in Warje. Burglars had drilled a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop and stolen ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. Similarly, cell phones and electronic items worth Rs 50 lakh were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Somwar Peth last month by making a hole in its wall.