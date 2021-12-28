Buoyed by Chandigarh results, AAP confident about Maharashtra civic polls

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) impressive showing in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections has given a boost to the party’s Maharashtra unit, which is hoping for a similar result in the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Senior party leader Vijay Kumbhar said Chandigarh win will have its effects on the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.

Kumbhar, the state organiser for the AAP, said, “It (Chandigarh results) shows that instead of tall promises, people have started looking at work. Now that people have taken elections in their hands, there will be no looking back.”

“The party and its work has reached each and every household in the state and we are confident that it will perform well in the upcoming civic body polls in Maharashtra,” he added.

Kumbhar said the AAP will be contesting all the seats in the upcoming polls for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“We are confident of good results,” he said.

Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive member and spokesperson of the party, viewed the Chandigarh election as a precursor to the polls in Punjab due early next year.