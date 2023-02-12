scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Bungalow sold, mortgaged multiple times without consent of elderly owners

In 2021, the elderly NRI couple had started the procedure to sell their bungalow on NIBM Road in Kondhwa through a family member, who gave the property documents to a few real estate agents, asking them to find buyers.

Police said accused Abid Shaikh is known to be the real estate agent who collected the property documents to find buyers.

A GANG of fraudsters recently sold and mortgaged the bungalow of a non-resident Indian couple in Pune’s Kondhwa area to at least three banks/finance firms to procure a loan of Rs 11.8 crore in their name, without their knowledge and consent, while the couple was away in United States.

However, between March 2021 and June 2022, a group of fraudsters including a real estate agent and a couple impersonating as bungalow owners, sold and mortgaged it through multiple transactions registered at different sub-registrar offices in Pune, police said. For this purpose, they procured fake Pan and Aadhar cards in the name of the couple owning the bungalow. They even managed to open and operate bank accounts in the name of the bungalow owners, who were totally unaware of these activities being done using their identity. Following registration of mortgage deeds, banks had deposited the mortgage loans in these accounts handed by the fraudsters.

This came to light only when, sometime around July 2022, a person claiming to be a ‘well wisher’ left documents of these fake transactions at the bungalow. The owners, through a family member, then filed a complaint in this matter at the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune city police. After the EOW conducted an inquiry into this matter for a few months, the bungalow owners lodged an FIR at Kondhwa police station on Friday. “….Persons claiming to be us sold our property to a party in March 2021 for Rs 4.6 crore. Again, in November 2021, they sold our property to another party. In June 2022, our property was mortgaged to a bank. We were not even present in India when these deals were registered in our names. We got to know when a person claiming to be our well wisher left documents of fake transactions with the watchman at our bungalow…..,” the owner (70), who asked not to be identified, had told The Indian Express, in September last year. As per the FIR lodged by him, police have booked seven persons identified as Mudrik Merchant, Farida Merchant, Abid Shaikh, Ayesha, Dhananjay Rathod, Aslam Mujawar, Parvez Murtaza and other unidentified accused under sections 406, 416, 417, 420, 463, 464, 467, 468, 471, 120b, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said accused Abid Shaikh is known to be the real estate agent who collected the property documents to find buyers. But he and other accused allegedly conspired and mortgaged the property through fraudulent transactions and took loans amounting to Rs 11.8 crore from “Punjab Housing Finance, ICICI bank and Caparo Limited”, the FIR mentions.

Accused Mudrik and Farida Merchant are suspected to have impersonated the owners for registration of fraudulent transactions including two sale deeds and two mortgage deeds at different sub-registrar offices in Pune city. Those who appeared as buyers at the sub-registrar offices are also suspected to be involved.

