Bullet misfires as youths ‘play’ with country-made pistol; minor injured

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A minor boy was injured after a bullet misfired while a group of youngsters were allegedly playing with a country-made pistol in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa, on the night of March 18.
The 17-year-old victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Mundhwa police</strong> station on Saturday.
Police have arrested three youngsters and detained a minor under sections 125, 118(2), 110, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Indian Arms Act.
The arrested accused have been identified as Saksham Yuvraj Gaikwad (19), Om Durga Gaikwad (19), both residents of Sarvoday Colony in Mundhwa, and Sonu alias Sonya Munde alias Sumit Barnwal (21), a resident of Manjari.
According to police, Sonu had allegedly procured the country-made pistol illegally and had come to meet his friends near Gurukrupa Society in Keshav Nagar on the night of March 18.
Around 9.30 pm, he and his friends allegedly began handling the weapon and mimicking firing actions. Police said that while handling the pistol carelessly, Sonu pulled the trigger, causing a bullet to be fired. The bullet struck the minor boy in the abdomen, leaving him injured.
Upon receiving information, a police team, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde, Assistant Commissioner of Police Atulkumar Navgire, Senior Police Inspector Smita Wasnik, and others, rushed to the spot for investigation. The injured boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Pinguwale, the investigating officer, said, “A court has remanded the three arrested accused to police custody till March 25 for further investigation. The minor accused has been taken to the observation home as per legal procedure. A probe is on to recover the pistol from the accused persons and find out from where they had procured it.”