Bullet misfires as youths ‘play’ with country-made pistol; minor injured

According to police, one of the accused had allegedly procured the country-made pistol illegally and had come to meet his friends on the night of March 18. (Representational image/File)

A minor boy was injured after a bullet misfired while a group of youngsters were allegedly playing with a country-made pistol in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa, on the night of March 18.

The 17-year-old victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Mundhwa police</strong> station on Saturday.

Police have arrested three youngsters and detained a minor under sections 125, 118(2), 110, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Indian Arms Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Saksham Yuvraj Gaikwad (19), Om Durga Gaikwad (19), both residents of Sarvoday Colony in Mundhwa, and Sonu alias Sonya Munde alias Sumit Barnwal (21), a resident of Manjari.