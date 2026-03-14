Built in the heat: Why Fever Dream is a play for our times

A “horrendously horrifically hot March” is how Mumbai-based theatre artiste Meghana AT describes the month in which the weather office has announced three heat alerts in the first 10 days. It seems an apt time for the premier of Meghana’s latest play, Fever Dream. After two shows in Mumbai, the play will travel to Pune on March 14. It will be staged at The Box Too in Erandwane.

Fever Dream revolves around the climate crisis but with a playful humour that “allows us to dig deeper into the discomfort that existential threat is bound to bring”. On stage are an upstart serial entrepreneur Viren who has dabbled in a lot of startups before and is all confident swagger, and Shree, who is incredibly successful in the manufacturing world but, since she is running her family business, has not really got much recognition for her work. They participate in a reality show and, if they can win over the audience, they walk away with a Rs 2 crore seed fund and the chance to save millions of lives.