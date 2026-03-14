Built in the heat: Why Fever Dream is a play for our times

Fever Dream revolves around the climate crisis but with a playful humour that “allows us to dig deeper into the discomfort that existential threat is bound to bring”.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 11:14 AM IST
fever dream playFever Dream includes loads of research, 10 pages of links to reference material. (Express Photo)
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A “horrendously horrifically hot March” is how Mumbai-based theatre artiste Meghana AT describes the month in which the weather office has announced three heat alerts in the first 10 days. It seems an apt time for the premier of Meghana’s latest play, Fever Dream. After two shows in Mumbai, the play will travel to Pune on March 14. It will be staged at The Box Too in Erandwane.

Fever Dream revolves around the climate crisis but with a playful humour that “allows us to dig deeper into the discomfort that existential threat is bound to bring”. On stage are an upstart serial entrepreneur Viren who has dabbled in a lot of startups before and is all confident swagger, and Shree, who is incredibly successful in the manufacturing world but, since she is running her family business, has not really got much recognition for her work. They participate in a reality show and, if they can win over the audience, they walk away with a Rs 2 crore seed fund and the chance to save millions of lives.

“Shree is trying out something different for the first time, which is partnering with Viren. They have come up with a product together, which is called Cool Pod for a Cool Future. They are saying that this is what is going to keep you cool as the earth gets hotter,” says Meghana, who has directed the play and co-written it with Nayantara Nayar.

The third protagonist is Deepak, who has been hired to model the product. Ironically, it is Deepak, who moved to Mumbai to become an actor but is working as a delivery agent to survive. “Somebody from his kind of work life, needs the Cool Pod more than anyone else but he is not really important to the other two until he becomes very important,” says Meghana.

Meghana is well-known for another play, Plan B/C/D/E, which was innovative in the way it interacted and engaged the audience in the nitty-gritty of the climate crisis, serving them all kinds of facts and scientific data without losing grip on the interest levels. This play emerged as a collaboration with Asar Social Impact Advisors, a startup in the environment and social justice impact space with a commitment to building climate resilience and ambitious climate action. Asar’s vertical, Climate Culture Collective, aims to get people to engage with climate change in ways that mainstream news media.

Fever Dream includes loads of research, 10 pages of links to reference material. Meghana found out about the Ahmedabad heat action plan, the first heat action plan released by a city in India and a gold standard. “It stated that, in a heat wave, people, such as vegetable vendors and labourers who work on the street, should have a space for a cooling shelter. This could be malls, temples or government offices. To me, this seemed so straightforward but also so radical,” says Meghana. There are many such references that most people have not heard of.

The play was created feeling the heat that it discusses. The performers would be rehearsing, and the moment they stepped out in the afternoon, they would be slammed in the face by a wall of hot air.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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