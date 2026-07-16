Building Pune | Work on 36-km elevated road first proposed in 1987 to start soon

The High Capacity Mass Transit Route is expected to open within two and a half years, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Pune HCMTR projectThe HCMTR will be connected to all major Pune roads and provide an alternative expressway route for vehicles.(Representational image)
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After fast-tracking the Katraj-Kondhwa Road project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now focusing on another long-pending project: the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), an elevated road aimed at decongesting arterial roads.

“We are gearing up to start the development of the HCMTR project soon after the monsoon. The preparation for it has begun, and a dedicated cell has been constituted for the purpose,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Within the cell, there will be separate teams for Grade Road development, elevated corridor, shifting of utility services, and land acquisition, he said.

85% of land ready: PMC commissioner

The municipal commissioner said the HCMTR, originally proposed in 1987, will be a 36-km-long, 24-metre-wide road and is expected to cost around Rs 9,000 crore.

“There is not much land acquisition required for the project, as 60 per cent of land is owned by government bodies and 25 per cent of land is already on Grade Road. So only 15 per cent of private land has to be acquired for the project. The land acquisition cost will be Rs 1,300 crore,” he said.

Also Read | Building Pune | PMC to use police force to break deadlock on decade-old Katraj-Kondhwa road project

The HCMTR will be connected to all major Pune roads and provide an alternative expressway route for vehicles to travel from one corner to another corner of the city, he said.

The elevated road will have ramps connecting major roads, the commissioner said, adding that the road would open to the public in two and a half years.

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In 2020-21, the PMC started executing the project but kept it on hold after contractors quoted 45 per cent above the estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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