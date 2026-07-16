Building Pune | Work on 36-km elevated road first proposed in 1987 to start soon

The HCMTR will be connected to all major Pune roads and provide an alternative expressway route for vehicles.(Representational image)

After fast-tracking the Katraj-Kondhwa Road project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now focusing on another long-pending project: the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), an elevated road aimed at decongesting arterial roads.

“We are gearing up to start the development of the HCMTR project soon after the monsoon. The preparation for it has begun, and a dedicated cell has been constituted for the purpose,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Within the cell, there will be separate teams for Grade Road development, elevated corridor, shifting of utility services, and land acquisition, he said.

85% of land ready: PMC commissioner

The municipal commissioner said the HCMTR, originally proposed in 1987, will be a 36-km-long, 24-metre-wide road and is expected to cost around Rs 9,000 crore.