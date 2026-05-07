Building Pune: Why Chakan wants bypass ahead of elevated road, metro projects

Chakan Municipal Council has urged PMRDA to build a bypass before work starts on the proposed elevated highway connecting Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Ahilyanagar routes.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneMay 7, 2026 03:33 PM IST
puneThe 53 km Talegaon to Shikrapur via Chakan elevated road will be developed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore. (Representative Image)
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With the state government approving the plan to connect the Mumbai-Pune highway to the Pune-Ahilyanagari highway through an elevated road via Chakan, the Chakan Municipal Council (CMC) has requested the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to first construct a 5 km bypass road to decongest the traffic of the industrial township.

“It is a request that the 45m wide Waki to Talegaon road and 30m wide Waki to Shikrapur road shown in the proposed development plan and Pune Regional Plan should be acquired and developed through the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority,” said Ankush Jadhav, Chief Officer, CMC.

He stressed this stretch will act as a bypass and will contribute to decongesting the roads in Chakan town when the work on the elevated highway begins.

Late Ajit Pawar, the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister, had conducted an inspection tour of Chakan on August 8 last year after receiving complaints regarding traffic congestion and civic amenities.

Thereafter, Pawar gave instructions to develop a 45-metre-wide Waki to Talegaon Road and a 30-metre-wide Waki to Shikrapur Road as per the proposed development plan of Chakan city and the Pune Regional Plan.

“The PMRDA had given its consent to take up the work, but there is a change in the guard as the new metropolitan commissioner has taken charge, so a reminder has been sent to him,” said Jadhav.

He also pointed out that construction may begin on the Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar elevated road and the Bhosari to Chakan metro projects, further worsening the traffic situation in Chakan.

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“However, if the Waki to Talegaon road is developed as a 45 m wide road and Waki to Shikrapur road as a 30 m wide road, it can be used as a bypass to Chakan city while implementing the mega projects. Also, it can play an important role in reducing… the number of accidental deaths,” Jadhav added.

The 53 km Talegaon to Chakan to Shikrapur elevated road will be developed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) at a cost of around Rs 4,200 crore. The Bhosari to Chakan proposed elevated metro will be developed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro).

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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