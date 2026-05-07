Building Pune: Why Chakan wants bypass ahead of elevated road, metro projects

The 53 km Talegaon to Shikrapur via Chakan elevated road will be developed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore. (Representative Image)

With the state government approving the plan to connect the Mumbai-Pune highway to the Pune-Ahilyanagari highway through an elevated road via Chakan, the Chakan Municipal Council (CMC) has requested the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to first construct a 5 km bypass road to decongest the traffic of the industrial township.

“It is a request that the 45m wide Waki to Talegaon road and 30m wide Waki to Shikrapur road shown in the proposed development plan and Pune Regional Plan should be acquired and developed through the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority,” said Ankush Jadhav, Chief Officer, CMC.

He stressed this stretch will act as a bypass and will contribute to decongesting the roads in Chakan town when the work on the elevated highway begins.