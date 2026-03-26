Building Pune: Why a new Rs 200 crore project on Chandni Chowk-Bhugaon stretch will ease traffic woes around Hinjewadi

A flyover and grade separator on the Chandni Chowk to Bhugaon stretch is expected to improve connectivity between Pune and the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readMar 26, 2026 07:01 PM IST
The concrete structure will be 544 metres long and 23.2 metres wide.The concrete structure will be 544 metres long and 23.2 metres wide. (Express Photo)
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After constructing a multilevel flyover at Chandni Chowk to resolve the traffic issues at the busy junction, the Pune civic body has now undertaken a Rs 200 crore project to build a grade separator-cum-flyover on the Chandni Chowk to Bhugaon stretch. The project will be carried out in two phases to ease the increasing traffic due to rapid urbanisation in the area.

“The project will include a grade separator, a service road, and a main carriageway for a 60-metre-wide road in Phase One at a cost of Rs 56.28 crore. A flyover, a river bridge, a service road and a main carriageway in Phase Two will cost Rs 107.98 crore, along with the remaining expenditure for quality checks, royalty, consultant fees, and GST,” Naval Kishore Ram, Pune Municipal Commissioner, said.

The grade separator will be located at PVPIT College Chowk, with a length of 430 metres. It will feature an 80-metre ramp towards Chandni Chowk and a 230-metre ramp towards Bhugaon, along with a 120-metre concrete structure.

The flyover will be built at Ambrosia and Patil Nagar Chowk, with a length of 870 metres. It will include a 151‑metre ramp towards Chandni Chowk and a 175‑metre ramp towards Bhugaon. The concrete structure will be 544 metres long and 23.2 metres wide. The river bridge over the Ram Nadi will measure 30 metres in length and 70 metres in width.

“It is like a western entry gate to Pune city. The road will enable the PMRDA-proposed Ring Road connectivity to the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass. This will ease the traffic around Hinjewadi IT Park and on the road connecting the city,” said Dinkar Gojare, in charge of the Projects Department.

The widening of Chandni Chowk Road is also expected to improve connectivity to MIDC areas in Pirangut, Roha, Bhagad, and Mangaon. “This is the only road that provides connectivity from Pune to the Mumbai-Goa national highway,” Gojare added.

The population around Bhugaon is around 90,000 and is expected to increase to two to three lakh, he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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