Building Pune: River bridge on Mutha River near Warje to ease traffic flow in a month on Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass

The bridge in the Mumbai to Bengaluru direction is complete, while the one from Bengaluru to Mumbai direction is under construction.

2 min readPuneFeb 26, 2026 04:26 PM IST
Mutha BridgeThe project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure. (File Photo)
With one of the two river bridges on the Mutha River on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass at Warje almost complete, commuters using the road will have some respite from the traffic congestion from next month onwards.

“One of the two river bridges at Warje is complete and awaits some testing before being opened to the public. This will be done in a month, and the commuters then can use it,” said Omkar Jagdale of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

At present, the existing river bridge on the Mutha River at Warje is failing to cater to the existing traffic, considering the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass has been widened to cater to an increase in traffic due to rapid urbanisation along the road.

The NHAI took up the construction of two river bridges parallel to the existing bridge to resolve the bottleneck issue.

Jagdale said that the bridge in the Mumbai to Bengaluru direction is complete, while the one from Bengaluru to Mumbai direction is under construction. “The area of the civic crematorium at Warje, alongside the under-construction bridge, is required. It is in process, and meanwhile, the work of constructing the bridge is going on in full swing and will be completed by June this year,” he added.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Garkari in September 2024. The project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule raised the demand for the new bridges in 2019, citing that the construction of a multi-level flyover in Chandni Chowk will increase the traffic flow in the Warje stretch of the bypass, as the river bridge is too narrow to cater to the increased traffic flow.

