Building Pune: River bridge on Mutha River near Warje to ease traffic flow in a month on Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass

The project costing Rs 52.68 crore includes two four-lane bridges on both sides of the existing bridge, apart from several culverts and other related infrastructure. (File Photo)

With one of the two river bridges on the Mutha River on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Bypass at Warje almost complete, commuters using the road will have some respite from the traffic congestion from next month onwards.

“One of the two river bridges at Warje is complete and awaits some testing before being opened to the public. This will be done in a month, and the commuters then can use it,” said Omkar Jagdale of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

At present, the existing river bridge on the Mutha River at Warje is failing to cater to the existing traffic, considering the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass has been widened to cater to an increase in traffic due to rapid urbanisation along the road.