Building Pune: Pune Metro to launch own feeder bus service for last-mile connectivity 

To address the underwhelming response to its metro rail service, the Pune Metro is planning to introduce a dedicated feeder bus network to ensure last-mile connectivity to passengers and increase commuter footfall.
“The Pune Metro has sought proposals from interested companies to introduce a bus service of Pune Metro in the city. This is being done to increase the response to Pune Metro rail service,” said Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro rail project.
According to the detailed project report, the Pune Metro Rail has failed to achieve its projected number of passengers. Hardikar said that last-mile connectivity plays a major role in metro rail, as citizens prefer to travel with less hassle, which is available from their doorstep. The average daily metro ridership is 1.88 lakh and is expected to go up to 2.75 lakh after Line 3 (Pink Line) becomes operational.
“We will decide whether to procure a mini bus or an eight-seater bus for feeder service in the detailed project report, for which a study will be undertaken. This will be started as a pilot project on one or two stations,” he said, adding the quantum of buses to rope in for feeder service will be based upon the study and origin-destination survey of commuters.
Ideally, the feeder service should be available to passengers every 5 to 10 minutes, and it should be within 25 metres from their origin and destination so that it is beneficial for them, said Hardikar.
The Pune Metro has been working with the existing public transport bus service of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to offer feeder service, he said.
There has been an agreement with various auto-rickshaw unions as well as a public bike rental company for the feeder service.
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At some stations, private companies have started bus service for their employees travelling by metro rail to make commuting from the station to the office easier, said Hardikar.
“In the public feeder service through the bus, the PMPML will be given priority after route rationalisation, and the Pune metro bus will ply on the remaining roads. There are no legal issues for Pune metro to start the feeder bus service as it can run its own buses,” he said.
Solution for feeder service to be based on study
The best solution for the feeder service will be adopted based on the study for DPR, as it should be done scientifically for effective output, said Hardikar.
Currently, the Pune Metro, through PMPML, has started feeder bus service from Ramwadi Metro Station to Pune airport, he said.
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The Pune Metro currently operates on two routes — from PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi; while Line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will soon be operational. Hardikar said that Pune Metro ridership on the first two routes is going to increase after the start of Line 3 operations.
Meanwhile, work has started on the extension of service from PCMC to Nigdi, while the extension from Swargate to Katraj, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, and Ramwadi to Wagholi will start soon.
Feeder bus service at 11 stations
As of now, feeder bus service has been started at 11 stations, operating on 23 routes with 85 PMPML buses — 45 PMPML buses have been branded as Metro feeder services. Two e-buses for employees operate between Ramwadi station and various IT Parks, and 30 e-scooters have been launched from Anandnagar station to MIT University.
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.
Professional Background
Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens.
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College.
Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts.
Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom:
1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026)
"Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections.
"Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections.
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls.
2. Infrastructure & Urban Development
"Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026.
"Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.
"Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors.
3. Civic Governance & Environment
"Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time.
"Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections.
Signature Style
Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact.
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