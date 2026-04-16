Building Pune: Pune Metro to launch own feeder bus service for last-mile connectivity 

The feeder bus service by PMPML that was launched last year after Pune Metro started services from Vanaz to Garware College and Pimpri Chinchwad to Phugewadi. (Express photo)

To address the underwhelming response to its metro rail service, the Pune Metro is planning to introduce a dedicated feeder bus network to ensure last-mile connectivity to passengers and increase commuter footfall.

“The Pune Metro has sought proposals from interested companies to introduce a bus service of Pune Metro in the city. This is being done to increase the response to Pune Metro rail service,” said Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro rail project.

According to the detailed project report, the Pune Metro Rail has failed to achieve its projected number of passengers. Hardikar said that last-mile connectivity plays a major role in metro rail, as citizens prefer to travel with less hassle, which is available from their doorstep. The average daily metro ridership is 1.88 lakh and is expected to go up to 2.75 lakh after Line 3 (Pink Line) becomes operational.