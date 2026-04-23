Building Pune: PMC double-lanes Rajaram Bridge to end Sinhagad Road’s gridlock nightmare

The Sinhagad Road area has been undergoing extensive development in recent years, resulting in traffic chaos since it is the only road connecting this area to the heart of the city.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 23, 2026 04:02 PM IST
The Sinhagad Road area has been undergoing extensive development in recent years, resulting in traffic chaos since it is the only road connecting this area to the heart of the city.The Sinhagad Road area has been undergoing extensive development in recent years, resulting in traffic chaos since it is the only road connecting this area to the heart of the city. (Express photo)
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In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road near the bridge connecting Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar DP Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to widen the Rajaram Bridge over the Mutha River. This project aims to improve connectivity on both sides of the river.

“The current width of the Rajaram Bridge is around 15 metres. Due to rapid urbanization on either side of the Mutha River in the Sinhagad Road and Karvenagar areas, heavy traffic flow has led to significant congestion at this bridge. Therefore, we will be widening the Rajaram Bridge to 30 meters,” said Dinkar Gojare, in charge of the civic traffic planning department.

The Sinhagad Road area has been undergoing extensive development in recent years, resulting in traffic chaos since it is the only road connecting this area to the heart of the city. The PMC previously constructed the Rajaram Bridge to connect Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar and diverted traffic from Sinhagad Road heading toward Swargate.

However, traffic issues have resurfaced due to increasing population density in the area. While the civic body built the city’s longest flyover on Sinhagad Road from Vadgaon Budhruk to Vithalwadi, which eased some congestion, significant bottlenecks persisted at the Rajaram Bridge, often resulting in vehicle queues of over one kilometer on either side during peak hours.

“We want to reduce the congestion on the Rajaram Bridge. So we will be increasing the number of lanes from four to six, with three lanes in each direction,” Gojare stated.

He added that traffic on Sinhagad Road will further improve with the upcoming opening of a new river bridge at Suncity and Karvenagar within the next two months, which will help reduce the load on the Rajaram Bridge. “The PMC has secured the necessary land for the development of a road connecting the new river bridge in Karvenagar to the Rajaram Bridge. This development will help eliminate the bottleneck in front of Matoshree Ashram in Karvenagar by creating an island,” Gojare explained.

These three developments associated with the Rajaram Bridge are expected to enhance the traffic situation and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles on both sides of the river, connecting Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road.

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As part of the road widening project, the PMC has decided to conduct a traffic survey at the Rajaram Bridge over seven days. This survey will include collecting origin and destination details, turning movement counts, speed delay studies, traffic impact assessments, and traffic modeling.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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