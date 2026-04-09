Building Pune: Karve Road to get 2 new flyovers as PMC moves to ease traffic amid Metro work

The two new flyovers at Karve Statue Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk are expected to ease traffic on the road that connects Karvenagar to the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readUpdated: Apr 9, 2026 01:12 PM IST
Pune roadThe construction of the two new flyovers on Karve Road will be coordinated with the Pune Metro, a PMC official said. (File photo)
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Continuing with its efforts to ease traffic in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct two flyovers at Karve Statue Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk in Karvenagar to address congestion on the busy Karve Road that connects the area to the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

“It has been decided to conduct a detailed study for the planning of two flyovers on Karve Road, as the spur line of the Pune Metro from SNDT to Manikbaug via Warje will pass through this stretch. There will be no scope in the future to take up road infrastructure projects,” said Dinkar Gojare, in-charge of the civic Traffic Planning Department.

“The flyover at Ambedkar Chowk was planned by the state government in 2018, but there was no development on it. We have decided to plan another flyover at Karve Statue Chowk. This will result in a total of three flyovers on Karve Road, from Paud Phata to Warje. The existing Karvenagar flyover will be integrated with the elevated Metro route, while the construction of the two new flyovers will be coordinated with the Pune Metro,” he added, adding that this planning is essential since future projects will be difficult on Karve Road once the Metro line is operational.

Gojare said that a detailed study will be conducted to design the flyovers. The PMC will carry out a traffic survey using automatic cameras and prepare a report of the data collected over seven days, including five working days and two holidays. Additional surveys will include studies on origin and destination, traffic movement counts, speed delays, simulation modelling, traffic impact assessment, and traffic modelling. Signal timing and waiting period on roads in the surrounding areas will also be studied.

“The civic body will also prepare a detailed land acquisition plan for the project with details of landowners, tenants and occupants, including information about built-up area and construction information,” said Gojare.

Accident data from the last five years, including accident-prone zones and frequency, will also be studied.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will include the effects on water resources, vegetation, wildlife, noise and air pollution, and assess the resettlement needs of affected communities, said Gojare. He added that financial feasibility will be studied, including the cost estimation, land acquisition, construction, utility relocation, and maintenance.

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The socio-economic impact analysis, including time savings, reduced travel distance, fuel and cost savings, pollution reduction, improved mental health and social well-being, reduced traffic congestion stress, and productivity benefits from shorter travel times, will also be carried out, he noted.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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