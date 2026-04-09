Building Pune: Karve Road to get 2 new flyovers as PMC moves to ease traffic amid Metro work

The construction of the two new flyovers on Karve Road will be coordinated with the Pune Metro, a PMC official said. (File photo)

Continuing with its efforts to ease traffic in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to construct two flyovers at Karve Statue Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk in Karvenagar to address congestion on the busy Karve Road that connects the area to the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

“It has been decided to conduct a detailed study for the planning of two flyovers on Karve Road, as the spur line of the Pune Metro from SNDT to Manikbaug via Warje will pass through this stretch. There will be no scope in the future to take up road infrastructure projects,” said Dinkar Gojare, in-charge of the civic Traffic Planning Department.