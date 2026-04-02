Building Pune: Finally, PMC to appoint contractor for incomplete stretch of Baner-Pashan link road

The road was sanctioned in 1992 and construction began in 2014 but the stretch in question was not constructed as land couldn’t be acquired for the 200-metre stretch.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readApr 2, 2026 07:56 PM IST
In 2021, the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust filed a petition seeking court direction to complete the incomplete portion of the road in a time-bound manner.In 2021, the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust filed a petition seeking court direction to complete the incomplete portion of the road in a time-bound manner.
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The Pune civic body has finally decided to appoint a contractor to construct the 200-metre incomplete stretch of the 1.2-km-long Baner-Pashan link road, crucial for providing road connectivity to around 2.5 lakh people between Baner, Balewadi and Pashan.

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The road was sanctioned in 1992 and construction began in 2014 but the stretch in question was not constructed as land couldn’t be acquired for the 200-metre stretch.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “The PMC has decided to complete 12 of the 33 identified missing links, including the Baner-Pashan link road, this year. Budgetary provision for acquisition of land has been made.”

“The PMC has already deposited Rs 25 crore to the district land acquisition authority for acquiring 200 metre of the proposed road stretch on Baner-Pashan link road,” said Rajesh Bankar, chief engineer and in-charge of the civic roads department.

He said the land will be in possession of the PMC anytime now, so the civic administration, to avoid further delay, has decided to appoint an agency to construct the stretch.

In 2021, the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust filed a petition seeking court direction to complete the incomplete portion of the road in a time-bound manner.

In August 2023, the court had directed the PMC to acquire land required to complete the link road and submit a timeline both for land acquisition and construction.

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However, the PMC could not do so and was pulled up for delaying the work. The court had directed the PMC to take appropriate steps and complete the construction within the shortest possible time.

The Bombay High Court in April last year ordered the acquisition of land for the road within the next two months and the PMC to complete construction in four months after land acquisition.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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