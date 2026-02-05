Building Pune: 4.7-km double-decker elevated Metro rail-cum flyover extension to end Nagar road traffic nightmare

This will be the third such double-decker project after the Karve Road project, spanning the two metro stations between SNDT University and Garware College, and the Ganeshkhind Road project, which has partially become operational.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneFeb 5, 2026 03:08 PM IST
Pune Metro rail, double-decker route, Ramwadi station,The latest project will be a 4.7 km-long elevated stretch from Ramwadi to Tuljabhavani after merging with the proposed line at Kharadi bypass station and spur line at Viman Nagar proposed till Pune Airport. (File photo)
The Pune Metro rail has begun the second phase of work by undertaking the construction of extending the double-decker route from Ramwadi station, comprising a 4.7-km flyover at the first level and an elevated Metro line.

“We have started the process of developing the flyover-cum-Metro rail route on the Nagar road stretch. It is a very big work as the Metro stations would be constructed above the flyovers on the route,” said Atul Gadgil, Executive Director of Pune Metro.

The latest project will be a 4.7 km-long elevated stretch from Ramwadi to Tuljabhavani after merging with the proposed line at Kharadi bypass station and spur line at Viman Nagar proposed till Pune Airport.

The first level will have a six-lane elevated road of 4.7 km, including a solid ramp ensuring a minimum statutory vertical clearance of 5.5 metres to the Metro and Elevated Road. This will help resolve traffic on the highway from Pune to Ahilyanagar.

Construction of platform and concourse girders, including the erection and casting of deck slabs at four stations at all levels, will be done. The construction of Metro route and spurlines, as well as the first-level six-lane elevated road, will be planned in such a manner that they do not obstruct or interfere with the existing roads, railways, and other utilities.

“Where work is required to be carried out at locations adjacent to such roads, railways, utilities, structures, and monuments, suitable safety and protection arrangements will be ensured,” Gadgil said.

The elevated road is proposed to be constructed to six-lane configuration with the provision for widening to an eight-lane configuration in the future.

In June last year, the Central government had approved the construction for the extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi route — to Chandni Chowk on one side and Wagholi on the other. However, the existing work to be undertaken will be from Ramwadi to Tuljabhavaninagar with the construction of four stations: Vimannagar, Somnathnagar, Kharadi bypass, and Tuljabhavani.

The Pune Metro has two operational routes from Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate. The work on extending the Pimpri Chinchwad-Swargate route has already begun, with extension till Bhakti Shakti from Pimpri Chinchwad and Katraj from Swargate. These extensions are expected to serve key IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network.

The Pune Metro has also started the work of extending the route from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk to 1,123 metres, which will be two stations — Kothrud Depot and Chandni Chowk. It is planning to develop a small flyover on the first level of the Metro route on a small stretch.

