Building Pune: 4.7-km double-decker elevated Metro rail-cum flyover extension to end Nagar road traffic nightmare

The latest project will be a 4.7 km-long elevated stretch from Ramwadi to Tuljabhavani after merging with the proposed line at Kharadi bypass station and spur line at Viman Nagar proposed till Pune Airport. (File photo)

The Pune Metro rail has begun the second phase of work by undertaking the construction of extending the double-decker route from Ramwadi station, comprising a 4.7-km flyover at the first level and an elevated Metro line.

“We have started the process of developing the flyover-cum-Metro rail route on the Nagar road stretch. It is a very big work as the Metro stations would be constructed above the flyovers on the route,” said Atul Gadgil, Executive Director of Pune Metro.

This will be the third such double-decker project after the Karve Road project, spanning the two metro stations between SNDT University and Garware College, and the Ganeshkhind Road project, which has partially become operational.