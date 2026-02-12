Building Pune | After Nagar road, a double-decker flyover with a metro route to come up along Solapur road

Pune Metro has started the administrative process for its second phase, where it proposes to build two stretches connecting Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 5,794 crore. The infrastructure will have a lower level for vehicular traffic and an upper level for metro rail operations.
“Pune Metro has sought a proposal for a detailed design consultancy for the 10 elevated stations of Line 4B, from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor, and Line 4C, from Hadapsar to Saswad,” said Chandrashekhar Tambekar, a spokesperson for the metro.
In November last year, the Maharashtra Government’s infrastructure committee gave the go-ahead to develop the elevated metro stretches from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor and from Hadapsar to Saswad Road Railway Station.
The stations will have provisions for potential links to other transportation systems, parking facilities, and footbridges besides safeguards against noise and air pollution.
Line 4B will be 11.102 km long and have 10 elevated stations with a double-decker flyover at the first level and a metro alignment at the second. The stations are at Hadapsar Phata, Hadapsar Bus Depot, Akashwani-Hadapsar, Laxmi Colony, Stad Farm, Manjari Phata, Draksha Baug, Toll Naka, Wak Vasti, and Loni Kalbhor.
Line 4C will be 5.573 km long and have two stations with a double-decker flyover at the first level and a metro alignment at the second, along with two other stations. The stations will be at Hadapsar Gliding Club, Fursungi IT Park, Sulabh Garden, and Saswad Road Railway Station.
“The metro routes will ease road traffic on the Pune-Solapur road and discourage people from using private vehicles to commute in Pune city. It will ensure safe and faster commuting,” the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said last year as he had pushed for a double-decker flyover along with the metro route.
The two stretches will provide connectivity to and from Hadapsar, Phursungi, Loni Kalbhor and Saswad, which is witnessing rapid urbanisation, he had said, adding that it would help reduce air pollution and travel time.
Central approval for phase two
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received the detailed project report for the two stretches in 2023 and approved the proposal in February last year. It was then sent to the state government for approval. The proposal requires the Union Government’s nod for implementation.
The two new stretches will fall under the proposed route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Hadapsar, to be developed in the second phase.
As the double-decker flyover is to be developed along with the metro route, the opinion of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority was sought to finalise the route.
Pune Metro’s first phase—from Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate—is operational. It has undertaken work to extend the routes from Swargate to Katraj and from PCMC to Akurdi. The Union Government has approved the proposal to extend the metro from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and from Ramwadi to Vithalwadi.
The second phase will see the development of the route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi and from Nal Stop to Manikbaug, for the Centre has granted approval.
Last week, work started on the extension of the metro route from Ramwadi, along with a 4.7-km flyover at the first level and an elevated metro rail at the top level.
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, or Maha-Metro, is the implementing agency for the Pune metro rail project.
