Building new airport in outskirts of Pune inconvenient for people, expansion of existing one important: MP Girish Bapat

Pune MP and chairman of airport advisory committee Girish Bapat said on Thursday that developing a new airport in the outskirts of Pune will cause inconvenience for the public and vouched for an expansion of the existing airport at Lohegaon.

The proposed sites for the new airport at Purandar, Rajgurunagar or Supe would make it inconvenient for the people in Pune as they will have to travel far out of the city to catch a flight, he said.

Also Read | Pune Infra Watch: PMC to acquire 115 residential properties in Ganj Peth for Phule monument expansion

Addressing the media after a meeting at the Pune airport, Bapat said that by 2022-end, the expanded terminal building at the Pune airport will be ready to use and that will lead to doubling of its capacity. He said that the expanded terminal building will have a capacity to handle 1.9 crore passengers a year.

“Several sites have been proposed for the development of the new airport for Pune, including Rajgurunagar, Purandar, and now Supe. We are not opposed to this or to even constructing two more airports. That will be a sign of progress. But as you go farther from Pune it will be inconvenient for Punekars,” said Bapat.

Bapat said that the present airport at the Lohegaon Indian Air Force base is centrally located.

“The air force allowed us to operate civil flights and they continue to do so. Over the years, Pune has expanded, the business has expanded and more and more IT professionals and student population have come here. It is also a cultural hub. The passenger count is increasing by lakhs with almost 70-80 lakh passengers flying every year from the airport,” said Bapat, adding that this prompted the administration to increase the capacity of the airport.

“I have pursued this issue for several years and we have managed to increase the capacity of the airport by constructing the integrated terminal building. We have recently received 13-acre land from the defence ministry. In addition, we are getting 2,360 square metres of land to resolve the traffic problems in the vicinity. At present, we are following up with the defence ministry to have access to 136-acre land for expansion of the runway,” said Bapat.

The development of a new airport for Pune is a long-pending issue. The work on the new airport had started in August 2004 as sites near Talegaon Dabhade and Saswad were identified for the purpose. Later, sites near Chakan and Rajgurunagar were considered.

In 2015, owing to the opposition of the villagers, the site was changed to Purandar tehsil.

After a group of farmers owning the land in the proposed site opposed it, a revised proposal, with a location change, was submitted to the Centre for approval.

The defence ministry gave the non-objection certificate (NOC) in August 2021 with certain conditions for the proposed new site, but it was later cancelled in September.

Earlier this month, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that he would consult with the defence ministry to obtain a clearance for the site.