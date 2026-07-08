Building collapses in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad after heavy rain, around 15 feared trapped under debris

Building collapses in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad after heavy rain, around 15 feared trapped under debris

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
1 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Building collapses in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad after heavy rain, around 15 feared trapped under debrisA rescue operation is underway, and ambulances have been rushed to the site to shift those rescued to nearby hospitals. (Express photo)
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At least 15 people are feared trapped after a large portion of a building in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, officials have said.

Teams from the fire brigade, police, and other emergency response agencies have rushed to the spot in the Moshi area. A rescue operation is underway, and ambulances have been rushed to the site to shift those rescued to nearby hospitals.

Senior police and civic officers said they were on their way to the location. The area around the building is being cordoned off. The cause of the collapse is not immediately known. Authorities are yet to confirm the number of people trapped in the debris.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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