Building collapses in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad after heavy rain, around 15 feared trapped under debris

A rescue operation is underway, and ambulances have been rushed to the site to shift those rescued to nearby hospitals. (Express photo)

At least 15 people are feared trapped after a large portion of a building in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, officials have said.

Teams from the fire brigade, police, and other emergency response agencies have rushed to the spot in the Moshi area. A rescue operation is underway, and ambulances have been rushed to the site to shift those rescued to nearby hospitals.

Senior police and civic officers said they were on their way to the location. The area around the building is being cordoned off. The cause of the collapse is not immediately known. Authorities are yet to confirm the number of people trapped in the debris.