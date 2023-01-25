scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Builder opens fire at Warje man after quarrel over social media post

Police have identified the injured man as Ramesh Rathod, a resident of Warje. An FIR was lodged at Sinhagad Road police station against Santosh Pawar, a builder, for allegedly firing the bullet.

Ramesh was admitted to a hospital. The police have arrested Pawar and further investigation is on. (Representational/File)
ONE PERSON was shot at after a quarrel between a few people purportedly over a WhatsApp post in Sinhagad road area on Tuesday.

Investigations have revealed that Pawar, Ramesh Rathod, Deva Rathod and few others were talking to each other at a spot on Suncity road in Sinhagad Road area in the afternoon when a quarrel started as Deva posted some content about Pawar on a WhatsApp group. When Ramesh intervened, Pawar opened fire at him from his pistol. Ramesh suffered an injury on his leg.

Ramesh was admitted to a hospital. The police have arrested Pawar and further investigation is on.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:34 IST
